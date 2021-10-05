Suspicious death investigation in Bucks County, Pennsylvania

WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are conducting a suspicious death investigation.Officers and members of the Bucks County District Attorney's Office were called shortly before 11 p.m. Monday to the 900 block of Riviera Road in Warminster.A crime lab truck was stationed on the block for hours.The Action Cam showed numerous officers inside and outside the property.No further details have been released on the victim or cause of death.