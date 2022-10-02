Philadelphia police still searching for suspects who ransacked Wawa in Mayfair

Police say kids possibly as young as 10 years old were involved.

Police say kids possibly as young as 10 years old were involved.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Wawa in Mayfair at the corner of Roosevelt Boulevard and Tyson Avenue was quiet Saturday night. However, that wasn't the case last weekend.

Police still need help identifying the people that ransacked and looted the Wawa last week.

Police say kids possibly as young as 10 years old were involved.

Video inside the store shows them throwing items, and knocking things over, and food was scattered everywhere.

According to police, a group of about 100 juveniles left Rolling Thunder Skate Center nearby and came to the business.

SEE ALSO: Philly police release video that shows suspects who ransacked a Wawa store in Mayfair

"It's unfortunate, especially for the people who work there too, they're trying to earn a living as well," said Angela Keisler who grew up and lives nearby.

People are still in shock.

"I was like oh my gosh that's right down the street from my house, it was kind of jarring to see that happen," said Melinda Steward-Tobbs.

Police say it's only a matter of time until they find out who did this because all of it was caught on camera. However, they want parents to do the right thing and come forward.

"I know there are several parents that will look at this and say, 'that's not how I raised my kids,' and that's understandable, but also there is a responsibility to then ID your kids to us," said John Stanford, 1st Deputy Police Commissioner.

Customers say they've noticed an increase in police presence at the Wawa, typically an officer is stationed inside, but last week the spot couldn't be filled.

"Even if someone was there, it was 100 people to one person -- no way they could handle a crowd like that," said Keisler.

Police said they are working with the district attorney's office and charges can include riot, which is a felony, among others. They also say if your car was damaged in the parking lot, call Northeast Detectives.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.