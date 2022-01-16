2 dead following crash in Burlington County

WESTAMPTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people are dead after a collision in Westampton Township, Burlington County.
Investigators say the two victims were thrown from the same vehicle after the crash at Oxmead and Hedding-Jacksonville Roads.
The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
A third person was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
