2 dead following crash in Burlington County

WESTAMPTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people are dead after a collision in Westampton Township, Burlington County.Investigators say the two victims were thrown from the same vehicle after the crash at Oxmead and Hedding-Jacksonville Roads.The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.A third person was taken to the hospital for evaluation.The cause of the crash is under investigation.