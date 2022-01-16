fatal crash

2 dead following crash in Burlington County

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 dead following crash in Burlington County

WESTAMPTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people are dead after a collision in Westampton Township, Burlington County.

Investigators say the two victims were thrown from the same vehicle after the crash at Oxmead and Hedding-Jacksonville Roads.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third person was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficwestamptonburlington countycar crashfatal crash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Prosecutor: NJ woman gets 21 years in crash that killed 2
CO governor reduces sentence for truck driver in fatal crash
Surviving sibling speaks after AC Expressway toll booth crash
3 family members killed in fiery crash at AC Expressway toll plaza
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Another Bitter Morning, Storm Arrives Late
Hostages in N. Texas synagogue 'out alive and safe,' Gov. Abbott says
Man injured, 3 garages damaged in Camden fire
Police: 4 masked men rob Philly gas station of $25,000
First responders distribute smoke detectors in Philadelphia
Massive fire breaks out at a North Jersey industrial complex
Camden County police officer injured in crash
Show More
Tsunami advisory issued for US after volcano explosion
Local church honors gun violence victims with t-shirt memorial
Police: Philly shooting leaves 17-year-old girl dead
VIDEO: Officials rescue woman, dog from icy lake in Mercer County
N95 vs. KN95 masks: What's the difference between them?
More TOP STORIES News