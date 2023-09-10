Police continue search for Philadelphia man abducted outside bar 6 months ago

The Citizens Crime Commission and Philadelphia police have announced a $10,000 reward for information.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man closing a bar in Philadelphia was kidnapped at gunpoint six months ago.

Since his disappearance, his family has been making a plea for his safe return.

On March 31, 48-year-old Wey Um was on his way home from bartending at the Oxford Tavern. Police say three men forced him into a dark Ford Explorer at gunpoint.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Godfrey Street in the city's Summerdale section.

READ | Philadelphia police release image of person of interest wanted in Philadelphia abduction

His family asked Action News to conceal their identities.

"Everybody liked him and that's all that we know. And he never had any problem with any customer at all," a family member said.

Police have released images of the SUV connected to the abduction and surveillance images of a person of interest.

Days after his disappearance, the case led authorities to the banks of the Delaware River, where investigators discovered articles of clothing believed to belong to Um.

"What we can say is we just want him home, we don't want to have anything to do with anything," the family member said.

The Citizens Crime Commission and Philadelphia police have announced a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Um.

All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

Police believe his abduction could be connected to an armed robbery that happened at the bar in early March.