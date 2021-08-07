FYI Philly checks out new restaurants for BBQ, Caribbean food, ice cream

VISIT PHILLY SWEEPSTAKES
New Restaurants: Forin Cafe & Huff & Puff BBQ
There are two new spots in Philadelphia offering vegan and BBQ fare.
Forin Cafe was opened in Kensington by three friends who quit their jobs during the pandemic to take a chance on their dreams.
And the concept is providing a platform to showcase small independent makers. Dubbed a lifestyle cafe, you can get coffee, pastries and bagels, all locally made. You can also shop for locally made soaps, candles and clothing and buy books from a local publisher.
"Philadelphia has a ton of awesome, creative people," says co-owner Kyle Horne, "You have to support the community you're in."
The cafe is located in the former Harbison's Dairy with its iconic milk bottle on the top.
Forin Cafe | Facebook | Instagram
2041 Coral Street #2 (entrance on Dreer Street), Philadelphia, Pa. 19125
215-800-1153
Huff and Puff BBQ opened in Center City with the bold claim of making the best barbecue in Philadelphia. You can get slow-smoked brisket, St, Louis Ribs and Lexington smoked pork.
But what really sets this place apart is the vegan barbecue that makes up half the menu. There's corn ribs, pulled jackfruit barbecue, cauliflower burnt ends and seitan brisket.
The star of the vegan barbecue is the watermelon that's brined in salt for four days then seasoned and smoked. By the end of the 10-day process, it looks like a ham when whole and a piece of rare steak when sliced.
Huff and Puff is the creation of Salem County restauranteur Luke Patrick and his partners Josh Hitchner and Adele Monaghan. Monaghan, Patrick says, is a lifelong vegetarian and coming from the farmlands of South Jersey, they know how to elevate fruits and vegetables.
"Meat-eaters see vegan barbecue and say like no way; they try it and are like holy cow," Hitchner says.
Huff and Puff BBQ | Facebook | Instagram
246 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
267-239-5617
Rick's Backyard BBQ & Grill cooks up big flavor in small town
On one of the less-traveled routes to the Jersey Shore, there's a new pitmaster at an old outpost.
Richard Gray is working to continue a longstanding barbecue tradition in the small South Jersey town of Mizpah, between Philly and Atlantic City.
Rick's Backyard BBQ & Grill is owned by Gray, a full-time bus driver for New Jersey Transit who decided to add the barbecue business to his already busy schedule.
He bought the outpost from former owner Dewey Johnson, who ran his business there for twenty-five years. Richard grew up in the area and learned to grill watching his father cook at family barbecues in their backyard, hence the name.
Now he does almost all the cooking and is known for his ribs. He expanded the space with a big screen TV and music and plans to continue the barbecue tradition as long as possible.
Rick's Backyard BBQ & Grill | Facebook
6931 US-40 (Harding Way), Mizpah, N.J. 08342
609-476-4040
(open weekends only)
The Borscht Belt is a love letter to the Jewish delicatessen
The Borscht Belt is a New York style restaurant on the Delaware River in Stockton, New Jersey.
Celebrity chef Nick Liberato describes it as 'delicious nostalgia' and it's his love letter to the Jewish deli.
On the menu, Liberato is serving up some of the classics such as the hot corned beef and pastrami Rueben, but he also named some of his signature sandwiches after the greats like the Jerry Lewis (triple decker roast turkey, coleslaw, Swiss cheese) and the Joan Rivers (pastrami with a schmear of chopped liver, tomato and Russian dressing) sandwich.
The Borscht Belt also has an array of fish sandwiches, including their pastrami cured salmon, a full bakery with black and white cookies and babka and egg creams, which is similar to a chocolate soda and made with no eggs.
Chef Liberato is from Bucks County and learned about the trade from working alongside his grandparents at their produce stand at South Philly's Italian Market.
He has appeared on shows such as Top Chef Masters and Bar Rescue. He spent years in California catering to the stars and had his own catering business called Calidelphia.
His goal was to make his way back to the East coast with his wife to raise his three daughters. Nick says that Stockton was the perfect location for the Borscht Belt Delicatessen because 'it's a little oasis.'
The Borscht Belt Delicatessen| Facebook | Instagram
19 Bridge Street, Stockton NJ 08559
609-460-4051
Open Thursday- Sunday 7AM-3PM
Welcome to the Avenue brings authentic Caribbean flavors to Pottstown
A vibrant Caribbean restaurant with homemade cuisine, from the sauces to desserts, is the American dream come true for Kwane Haywod and Akiai Worthington, the husband-and-wife team behind Welcome to the Avenue.
Think jerk chicken, oxtail, curry chicken, seafood run down, fried whole red snapper and a whole host of sides.
The dishes are inspired by Haywod 's mother and grandmother, as his family is from St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He also traveled the islands in his youth as a professional soccer player.
Haywod puts a twist on whatever he's cooking and nearly everything is made from scratch. There are different homemade soups every day and Caribbean drinks, too, such as Mango Passion and Hibiscus Punch.
The banana chocolate bread pudding is just one of their desserts made with homemade caramel.
Haywod is also bottling up his homemade sauces to sell and hopes to have them on shelves at Wegman's by December.
Welcome to the Avenue | Facebook | Instagram
107 East High Street, Pottstown, Pennsylvania 19464
Also available for events and catering
Milk Jawn, Marlei's Sweet Tooth are 2 new ice-cream makers to indulge in
Philadelphia welcomed a pair of sweet additions to its ice cream scene.
"Marlei's Sweet Tooth" on Girard Avenue opened in July. Owner Jeriah Askew dedicated the store to her one-year-old daughter, Marlei, and tells us "The base of our restaurant is creativity."
She offers about 18 flavors, Instagram-worthy milkshakes, waffle ice-cream sandwiches, exotic cones, sundaes, splits and plenty of vegan options.
It's pretty much whatever you can think of.
Marlei's Sweet Tooth | Facebook | Instagram
443 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19123
Milk Jawn is the creation of best friends Amy Wilson and Ryan Miller. The duo churns out about 16 flavors in their Kensington kitchen: Milk and Cookies, Earl Grey with Honey Comb, Malted Milk Toffee Crunch, and Tahini Fudge Swirl, just to name a few.
The most popular? The Lemon Curd Blueberry Basil Swirl with homemade lemon curd.
They incorporate local makers and seasonal produce.
You can find Milk Jawn at farmer's markets and pops-ups. You can also pick-up or get delivery from Stone's Beer & Beverage Market at 17th and Fairmount.
Milk Jawn | Facebook | Instagram
Markets and Pop-ups:
Sunday, August 1, 10am-1pm at the Media Farmers' Market
Wednesday, August 4, 3-7pm at The Fountain Farmers Market
Saturday, August 7, 9am-12pm at Chestnut Hill Farmers' Market
Sunday, August 8, 10am-1pm at the Media Farmers' Market
In stores:
Stones Beverage
1701 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Alif Brew & Mini Mart
4501 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Parlour Ice Cream Shop
18 W Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003
Culinary Harvest
School Lane in downtown Wayne, PA
New cider at Wilmington brewery uses cherries steeped in history
Breweries are typically looking to make waves with the next big thing, but in Wilmington, they're looking to the past with an exciting new cider collaboration.
It's called The Fruits of Eleutherian Mills, and it officially debuted Wednesday at Wilmington Brew Works.
It's made with two treasured types of cherries that are steeped in history. The cherries grow in the E.I. du Pont orchard at Hagley Museum and Library.
There were only so many, so the folks at Wilmington Brew Works say the trick was getting it right on the first try.
By 1804, E.I du Pont had established an orchard of nearly 400 peach, pear, apple, plum and cherry tree varieties.
Hagley Museum and Library has been working to re-establish that, and they're thrilled to be utilizing the fruits of Eleutherian Mills in this new and exciting way.
Wilmington Brew Works | Facebook | Instagram
3129 Miller Road, Wilmington DE, 19802
302-722-4828
Pinlelands Adventures explores New Jersey's Pine Barrens
Pinelands Adventure provides tours of New Jersey's Pine Barrens.
You can take a kayak or a canoe with a guide or take a self-guided trip through Wharton State Forest, Jersey's largest state park.
The boats travel along the Mullica and Batsto Rivers with varying degrees of difficulty. You can take beginner classes or intermediate trips. And for more experienced paddlers, they offer an 11-mile overnight adventure.
Along the way you can enjoy Mother Nature at her finest with wildlife poking out from its habitat and ever-changing plant life blooming along the riverbanks.
There are hiking trails throughout the park for a land adventure and the historic Batsto Village is a short drive from the adventure's launch point.
Pinelands Adventures | Facebook | Instagram
1005 Atsion Road, Shamong, NJ 08088
Rail Biking is a one of a kind way to see Cape May
The rail bikes at Revolution Rail, are a new, fun way to see Cape May, New Jersey.
These bikes are specifically designed to be pedaled along the unused orphan railroad tracks.
This 4-mile tour and unique mode of travel allows vistors to see Cape May like they have never see before.
Aboard a tandem or quad railbike, bikers pedal along the meadow and marshlands, through Garrett Family Preserve to the canal.
Tours are 90 minutes long and enjoyed at a leisurely pace.
Take in music, nature with Awbury Arboretum Concert Series
There's a summer line-up of live outdoor concerts happening at Awbury Arboretum, a historic gem in Germantown, where you can take in music and nature.
Awbury Arboretum is a 56-acre oasis of green in northwest Philadelphia. The property is free and open to the public daily, with the slogan of nature for all.
Weaver's Way also sponsors the Arboretum's Community Concert Series. It's organized by Barry Wahrhaftig, founder of the Hot Club of Philadelphia.
Bringing live music to the farm at Awbury during the pandemic...
"It was really nice to get back to seeing the audience and feeling that energy and vibe from them," elaborates Barry.
Awbury also hosts a monthly Blues Concert in partnership with the Philadelphia Blues Society.
Concerts at Awbury Arboretum | Facebook | Instagram
Upcoming Concerts: The Awbury Community Concert Series
SHOW EXTRAS
Where to see free outdoor movies in Philadelphia
Summer in the city means free outdoor movies. You can catch pictures in the park at Dilworth Park Thursday evenings through August 26th.
And more than a dozen parks, playgrounds and rec centers throughout the city are hosting free outdoor movie nights into October.
The movies start at dusk, and it's BYO blanket or lawn chair.
Pictures in the Park
Dilworth Park, 1 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 (west apron of City Hall)
WeFairmount Park Conservancy Free Outdoor Moviessite
Visit Philly's List of Spots to Watch Outdoor Movies | Website
Marilu Henner at Bucks County Playhouse
Marilu Henner is putting on her brand new show at the Bucks County Playhouse.
Called The Marilu Henner Show, it's filled with memories of her more than 50 shows on Broadway and on TV with singing, dancing and videos.
For fans of the TV show, Taxi, she promises a big tribute.
Henner first performed at the Bucks County Playhouse in 2013 and now sits on the theater's board.
"I fell so in love with the place because it's just a magical place," Henner says, "So you gotta come and see me!"
The Marilu Henner Show
Through August 15th
Bucks County Playhouse
70 S. Main Street, New Hope, PA 18938
Box Office: 215-862-2121