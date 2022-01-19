fatal crash

2 dead, 2 injured in South Jersey multi-vehicle crash involving fire truck

The crash involved a fire truck and other civilian vehicles.
MAGNOLIA, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people are dead and at least two others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in South Jersey, officials say.

Camden County officials say it happened around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday at the White Horse Pike and Warwick Road in Magnolia.

Video from Chopper 6 showed multiple fire personnel and emergency responders on the scene.

