'Surf N Turf Swindler' steals $1K worth of food from Giant in Willow Grove, Pa.

The theft occurred at the Giant in Willow Grove on the 300 block of York Road at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26.
According to the Upper Moreland Township Police Department, the suspect entered the grocery store and proceeded to steal $1,100 worth of steaks and seafood.
The thief was recorded on surveillance camera wearing a black winter jacket with a fur-lined hood, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, tan sneakers and a black Jordan Brand hat.
After exiting the store, police say he loaded the stolen items into a gray Nissan Murano and left the parking lot northbound on York Road.
Anyone with information on the suspect should email police at kkramer@uppermoreland.org or call 215-657-4700.
