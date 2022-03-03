theft

'Surf N Turf Swindler' steals $1K worth of food from Giant in Willow Grove, Pa.

Police say he loaded the stolen items into a gray Nissan Murano.
WILLOW GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania are searching for the grocery store shoplifter dubbed the "surf n turf swindler."

The theft occurred at the Giant in Willow Grove on the 300 block of York Road at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26.

According to the Upper Moreland Township Police Department, the suspect entered the grocery store and proceeded to steal $1,100 worth of steaks and seafood.

The thief was recorded on surveillance camera wearing a black winter jacket with a fur-lined hood, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, tan sneakers and a black Jordan Brand hat.

After exiting the store, police say he loaded the stolen items into a gray Nissan Murano and left the parking lot northbound on York Road.

Anyone with information on the suspect should email police at kkramer@uppermoreland.org or call 215-657-4700.

THEFT
