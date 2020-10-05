Make dinner special with an at-home food and wine experience

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tony Lawrence is a caterer, chef, sommelier and wine pairing specialist. Part of his profession is traveling internationally as a lecturer, writer and wine judge.COVID-19 changed how he considered the travel aspect of his job. Lawrence now focuses on creating culinary encounters he calls Food and Wine Pairing Experiences.During which he shares his culinary and wine expertise and knowledge.He will design an entire event in your backyard or home with themed pairings, bringing the restaurant experience to you.Married couple Barry and Valerie Broughton have celebrated several occasions with Lawrence, like Valerie's 50th surprise birthday party and date night.They credit Tony with expanding their palate, plus you don't have to lift a finger.Part of the experience is education, where you learn about flavor profiles and contrasting tastes.