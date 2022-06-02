armed robbery

Armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Feltonville, 2 suspects on the loose

Police say the two masked robbers took cash from the clerk and a cellphone.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for two armed men who held up a 7-Eleven convenience store in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4700 block of North Mascher Street, near Wyoming Avenue.

Police say the two masked robbers took cash from the clerk and a cellphone.

They then ran from the store.

No injuries were reported.

MORE TOP STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiarobbery7 elevenarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
Arlene Alvarez family brings comfort to Uvalde children
Philly armed robbery suspects stealing high-end watches: Police
Armed suspect hid out in 81-year-old's car before carjacking: Police
2 charged in Wissinoming convenience store shooting, attempted robbery
TOP STORIES
Inspectors deem more Pottstown homes uninhabitable after explosion
19-year-old man wounded in Center City drive-by shooting
AccuWeather: Scattered Afternoon T'Storms
Woman finds $36,000 in couch she got on Craigslist
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building, shooter dead
Montgomery County cold case solved; 20-year-old charged with murder
Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
Show More
Fmr. homicide detective found guilty of sexual assault
Jeopardy! champ wins, other Philly contestant quicker on Phillies clue
Basketball player, a lead scorer during cancer battle, dies at 22
Philly biker turns life around, stars in new Tommy Jeans ad campaign
Pilot, passenger injured in small plane crash
More TOP STORIES News