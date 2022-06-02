PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for two armed men who held up a 7-Eleven convenience store in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4700 block of North Mascher Street, near Wyoming Avenue.
Police say the two masked robbers took cash from the clerk and a cellphone.
They then ran from the store.
No injuries were reported.
MORE TOP STORIES:
Armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Feltonville, 2 suspects on the loose
Police say the two masked robbers took cash from the clerk and a cellphone.
ARMED ROBBERY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News