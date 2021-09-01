community

Philadelphia nonprofit seeks modest clothing donations for Afghan refugees

Suggested donations include scarves for both men and women, long shirts, pants, tunics, and conservative dresses.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly nonprofit assists Afghan refugees | How you can help

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As one refugee who evacuated from Afghanistan years ago shared her story with Action News, she recalled one requirement for luggage: refugees could only bring one bag that weighed no more than 15 pounds. That doesn't leave much room for clothing.

Many Afghan refugees have been arriving in the Philadelphia area with only the clothes on their backs, but one local organization hopes you can help them.

The Wardrobe, a nonprofit with locations in Philadelphia and Lansdowne, Pa., is accepting clothing donations for refugees. The organization partnered with Nationalities Service Center, another local nonprofit that is helping Afghan refugees resettle in America.

"The last thing a relief agency on the ground dealing with things like getting people food and housing and medical care needs was having lots of (clothing) donations dropped in their lap," said Sheri Cole, Executive Director of The Wardrobe.

RELATED: More than 2,300 Afghan evacuees have arrived in Philadelphia | How you can help

Volunteers are collecting donations that keep culture in mind. That includes modest clothing for both men and women.

"We want modest clothing," said Cole. "We want to cover as much from your shoulders to your feet. Both men and women wear loose-fitting pants under their garments. So a woman might be wearing a tunic that comes to her knees but still have loose pants underneath."

Other suggested donations include scarves for both men and women, long shirts, pants, tunics, and conservative dresses. Cole adds that some of the refugees are open to wearing western clothing as long as it's conservative.

The group is also requesting donations of toiletries and new undergarments and socks.

SEE ALSO: Delaware County English teacher helps former student's family evacuate Afghanistan

The Wardrobe assembles the items into a box which they give to refugees after receiving information on preferences from Nationalities Service Center.

"(The box) will have three or four pairs of pants, shirts and sweaters," she said while displaying one box. "This one has a scarf that can be used as a headscarf. You can see we mixed and matched the colors because we want people to not only have the clothing they need every day but to feel good."

Donations are accepted on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at both of The Wardrobe's locations: 413 N. 4th Street in Philadelphia, and 62 W. Marshall Rd. in Lansdowne. Donations may also be dropped off on a different day by calling ahead at 215-568-6693.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaphiladelphia newscommunityfeel goodafghanistanrefugeesrace and culture 6abc
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Make-A-Wish: 6-year-old boys become NJ troopers for the day
Delco English teacher helps former student evacuate Afghanistan
Home gardening blooms, grows community
West Philly teacher who died from cancer honored with murals
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Flooding, tornadoes possible today & tonight
AAA urging caution, planning as storms create dangerous driving
Weather explained: What is a flash flood?
Radnor Township preps for flooding with specialized truck
Tornado watch vs warning: What's the difference?
Proclamation of disaster emergency signed by Wolf ahead of Ida
1 injured, all other safe NC high school school shooting: Officials
Show More
Wawa data breach settlement: How to receive gift card, cash
Woman accused of selling 250 fake COVID vaccine cards over Instagram
Race & Culture Unit Explained... With a Call for Your Ideas
Building It Better Together: Combating Gun Violence
CDC asks unvaccinated not to travel this Labor Day weekend
More TOP STORIES News