The Amtrak Keystone Service Train between Philadelphia and Harrisburg was canceled on Sunday due to downed wires, officials say.

The downed wires were a result of the severe weather that the region experienced Saturday night near Radnor.

Amtrak expects service to resume with the first scheduled train on Monday morning.

