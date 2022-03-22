ben franklin bridge

Crash on Ben Franklin Bridge injures 1

The injured person was taken to Jefferson University Hospital.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

1 injured in Ben Franklin Bridge crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on the Ben Franklin Bridge.

The wreck blocked the eastbound lanes of the bridge around 11 p.m. Monday.

The injured person was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, authorities say.

The person's condition remains unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficphiladelphiaben franklin bridgecrash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEN FRANKLIN BRIDGE
1 dead after crash on Ben Franklin Bridge ramp to I-95
'Ben to the Shore' event raises money for Families Behind the Badge
Crashes cause delays on Ben Franklin Bridge, Pa. Turnpike
Multiple Philadelphia crashes leave 2 dead, several injured
TOP STORIES
2 Pennsylvania troopers, man killed; police open DUI probe
Robbery suspect shot to death, victim hospitalized in Olney: Police
15-year-old who shot girls near Temple tied to other shootings: Police
NJ cheerleaders invited to compete with best in Orlando, Florida
Jackson faces initial round of questioning during hearings
Elementary school principal dies after motorcycle crash
Inside Questlove's discussion with students on 'Summer of Soul'
Show More
Action News investigation helps lead to contractor's arrest
Maxey scores 28 as 76ers, without Harden, Embiid, beat Heat
Man dies after shooting in North Philadelphia
Mother, daughter heartbroken after dog stolen outside of home
Philadelphians watch as Jackson seeks to make history on Supreme Court
More TOP STORIES News