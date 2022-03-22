Crash on Ben Franklin Bridge injures 1

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on the Ben Franklin Bridge.
The wreck blocked the eastbound lanes of the bridge around 11 p.m. Monday.
The injured person was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, authorities say.
The person's condition remains unknown.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
