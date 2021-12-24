Plume of smoke rises from house fire in Brooklawn, NJ

BROOKLAWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Camden County, New Jersey were busy battling a house fire in Brooklawn.They were called to the 400 block of Chestnut Street around 11 a.m. Friday.Video from Chopper 6 shows the huge plume of smoke and some flames coming from the multi-story home.We do not know if anyone was hurt in this fire.There was no immediate word as to how this fire started.