Driver killed after crashing into guard rail, landing in embankment in Bucks County

TELFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday along Route 309 southbound in Telford.
Authorities say the driver crashed into a guard rail and landed in an embankment.
No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.
Police have not identified the victim or said what caused the driver to leave the roadway.
