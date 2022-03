PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police announced the arrests of two carjacking suspects in the city's Kensington section.Chopper 6 was above the scene Friday at 7:30 p.m., where authorities arrested the two suspects.Police say a stolen Honda Accord was spotted on I-95 near Richmond Street.The suspects led officers on a chase before crashing at Kensington and Buckius.They then took off on foot but were arrested a short time later.The suspects were wanted for a carjacking in the Logan section Friday morning.