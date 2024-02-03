2 suspects wanted for jewelry store robbery inside Cherry Hill Mall

Police say two armed suspects held employees at gunpoint while emptying a safe.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are asking for the public's help concerning an armed robbery at the Cherry Hill Mall.

It happened around 10:40 a.m. Friday at the Philly Diamond Connection.

Cherry Hill Police Department

Cherry Hill police say two armed suspects held employees at gunpoint while emptying a safe.

The suspects got away in a black SUV. The vehicle, with no license plate, was parked on the south side of the mall lot and was last seen heading eastbound on Church Road in Cherry Hill, investigators said.

Police have not provided further information on exactly what was taken.

Shoppers we spoke with were stunned after learning about the theft.

"It makes me scared, you know, you never know what's going to happen these days," said Kate Pristash of Cherry Hill.

"It's quite disheartening. We frequent the Cherry Hill Mall, it's a neighborhood place. It's where everyone goes, so it's crazy that it happened," added Rhyan Frazier of Northeast Philadelphia.

A witness described one of the suspects as a male with a medium build, wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt, black baseball cap and khaki pants.

The second suspect was described as a man with a thin build, wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Both men were wearing masks which partially covered their faces.

The mall released this statement on the robbery:

"Our top priority is our shoppers and mall employees. The incident that occurred was isolated and rare. We work closely with our security provider, local law enforcement authorities, and municipal agencies in the ongoing maintenance of a safe and secure environment. We appreciate the swift response of mall security and the Cherry Hill Township Police Department."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Craig Jones at (856)432-8825 or the Cherry Hill Police Investigative Unit at (856) 488-7833.