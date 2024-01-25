Car break-ins in Claymont, Delaware may be connected to cases in Upper Merion, Pennsylvania

Car break-ins in Delaware may be connected to cases in Pennsylvania

Car break-ins in Delaware may be connected to cases in Pennsylvania

Car break-ins in Delaware may be connected to cases in Pennsylvania

Car break-ins in Delaware may be connected to cases in Pennsylvania

CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County, Delaware are now looking to see if a series of car break-ins this week may be linked to others in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

At least 23 cars were broken into in just 45 minutes Tuesday morning in Claymont, Del.

Detectives tell us they now think the group who did it may also be behind recent break-ins in Upper Merion Twp., Pa.

Police investigating after 23 cars broken into at several Claymont apartment complexes

The two departments are now working together.

In the meantime, they remind residents to lock their doors and park in well-lit areas, when possible.