First responders including the Delran Fire Department and Delran Police Department were called to the scene.

It happened just before 5 a.m. on Route 130 northbound at Tenby Chase Drive.

DELRAN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Delran, Burlington County.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on Route 130 northbound at Tenby Chase Drive.

First responders including the Delran Fire Department and Delran Police Department were called to the scene.

The Action Cam showed a sandal on the roadway.

There is no word on the victim's condition.

No details have been released on the driver of the striking vehicle.

MORE TOP STORIES: