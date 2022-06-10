fatal crash

Bucks County woman dies after shopping cart hit by vehicle in Giant parking lot

Police say the collision with the carts caused the customers to fall to the ground.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

FALLS TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman died after the shopping cart she was pushing was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Bucks County, Pennsylvania supermarket, police say.

It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Giant Food Store on South Oxford Valley Road in the Fairless Hills Shopping Center.

According to the Falls Township Police Department, a driver was traveling at a low rate of speed in the parking lot and struck shopping carts being pushed by two customers as they walked from the store.

Police say the collision with the carts caused the customers to fall to the ground.

One of the customers, identified by police as a 73-year-old woman from Levittown, suffered a head injury from the fall.

She was taken to Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne.

Police say she passed away from her injuries shortly after 9:30 p.m.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers.

Investigators say there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Falls Township Police is withholding the victim's name pending notification of her family.

Police are looking for anyone who may have more information on the incident to call Officer Christopher Iacono at 215-949-9100, ex. 447.

MORE TOP STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
falls townshipfatal crashsupermarketcrash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Pedestrian, possibly homeless, killed after being hit by SUV in Philly
Woman killed after car crushed by tree branch in NJ identified
Police: Man, 5-year-old son killed in Delaware dirt bike crash
Man killed, boy critical after dirt bike crash in Del.
TOP STORIES
Officials ID 2 men charged with murder in South Street mass shooting
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for Jan 6 'attempted coup'
2 rescued after falling in tank full of chocolate in Pennsylvania
Pedestrian, possibly homeless, killed after being hit by SUV in Philly
Busy weekend in Philly: Multiple events mean traffic detours
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
MOVE bombing independent report: Unclear why employee defied order
Show More
Gas prices rise, hover around $5 mark across Philadelphia region
Republican Pa. Congressman Fitzpatrick votes in favor of gun reform
Proposed bill would change Philly curfew for all minors 16 and older
Need an idea for a date spot in Philly? Try these
Amid complaints, Pa. lawmakers move to restrict fireworks
More TOP STORIES News