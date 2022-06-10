Bucks County woman dies after shopping cart hit by vehicle in Giant parking lot

FALLS TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman died after the shopping cart she was pushing was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Bucks County, Pennsylvania supermarket, police say.It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Giant Food Store on South Oxford Valley Road in the Fairless Hills Shopping Center.According to the Falls Township Police Department, a driver was traveling at a low rate of speed in the parking lot and struck shopping carts being pushed by two customers as they walked from the store.Police say the collision with the carts caused the customers to fall to the ground.One of the customers, identified by police as a 73-year-old woman from Levittown, suffered a head injury from the fall.She was taken to Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne.Police say she passed away from her injuries shortly after 9:30 p.m.According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers.Investigators say there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor.Falls Township Police is withholding the victim's name pending notification of her family.Police are looking for anyone who may have more information on the incident to call Officer Christopher Iacono at 215-949-9100, ex. 447.