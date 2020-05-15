At Home With Adam

At Home With Adam - Cauliflower Pizza Crust

By
Adam's House (WPVI) -- Nothing beats a good slice of pizza filled with cheese, sauce, and a yummy crust. Yes, it's delicious but it's also loaded with carbs and calories. I have found an equally scrumptious slice with far fewer carbs and fewer calories and a veggie boost.

Cauliflower is high in vitamin K & C which can promote healthy bones, boost the immune system, and are high in fiber and antioxidants.

Now before you judge using cauliflower for the crust, you just need to try it.

Cauliflower is one of those veggies with little taste making it the perfect vessel for other ingredients.

I had a cauliflower head in the fridge that was close to going bad, so I turned it into pizza.

It is not like a traditional doughy crust, but you can get the same crisp. The cauliflower will hold the sauce and toppings just fine.

I am going to make your typical Margherita pizza with fresh mozzarella and basil.

INGREDIENTS:
  • 1 medium to large head of cauliflower pulsed in a food processor or cauliflower rice (5 cups)

  • 1/2 cup fresh parmesan cheese

  • 1/2 cup low moisture shredded mozzarella cheese + 8oz fresh low moisture mozzarella


  • 1 tsp oregano

  • 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

  • 1/4 tsp salt

  • 1/4 tsp black pepper

  • 1 large egg

  • 1 clove garlic minced

  • 1/2 cup marinera sauce or homemade

  • Fresh basil leaves


    • INSTRUCTIONS:

  • Preheat oven to 475.

  • If you are using a cauliflower head, break into florets and place in food processor in batches and pulse until they are in tiny beads, like couscous. Transfer to the middle of a towel or cheesecloth. Squeeze ALL the moisture out. Do it in a couple rounds, your hands should hurt after. Less moisture=crustier pizza.

  • In a bowl with the cauliflower add parmesan and 1/2 cup of mozzarella cheese, oregano, red and black pepper, salt, egg, and garlic. Mix well until you can pinch it together like a dough.

  • Place on a parchment lined cookie sheet or pizza peel and spread out evenly and press into a circle (roughly 10"). Bake for 15-20 minutes until golden brown and crusty on the edges.

  • Take out of the oven and add the marinera sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese (drained and torn) leaving one inch free around the edges. If adding more topping, do it now, but NOT the basil. Place the pizza back in the oven for 5 to 8 minutes until the sauce and cheese bubble. Remove and top with the torn basil.


    • At Home With Adam - "My Favorite Garden Perennials"
    At Home With Adam - While Adam Joseph stays at home like the rest of us, he is keeping himself busy and he's sharing his projects with all of us.

    At Home With Adam - Baked Avocado and Eggs
    At Home With Adam - While Adam Joseph stays at home like the rest of us, he is keeping himself busy and he's sharing his projects with all of us.

    Adam's recipe for homemade guacamole
    At Home With Adam - While Adam Joseph stays at home like the rest of us, he is keeping himself busy and he's sharing his projects with all of us.


    You can see more of what I have been doing to stay healthy and happy at my Facebook page. or here on the At Home With Adam webpage.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    food & drinkcoronavirusinstagram storiesat home with adamcovid 19
    Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    RELATED
    At Home With Adam
    Adam Joseph's Favorite Garden Perennials
    Adam Joseph's Personalized Garden Rocks & Signs
    Adam Joseph's Egg-cellent Baked Avocado
    AT HOME WITH ADAM
    At Home With Adam
    Adam Joseph's Favorite Garden Perennials
    Adam Joseph's Personalized Garden Rocks & Signs
    Adam Joseph's Egg-cellent Baked Avocado
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Pandemic restrictions to ease in 12 more Pa. counties
    4-alarm fire burning in Frankford section of Philadelphia
    New Jersey death toll tops 10,000, but state sees positive trends
    Some NJ beaches open this weekend for 'dry run'
    Judge reinstates charges in deadly Philadelphia Amtrak crash
    Trump picks ex-drug company exec to lead vaccine team
    Celebs share words of wisdom to Class of 2020
    Show More
    NFL players accused of armed robbery at South Florida party
    Cherry Hill doctor wins role in Kevin Hart movie
    Man greeted with cheers, big hug as he leaves NJ hospital
    Gym owner says he must defy shutdown orders or risk losing his business
    Trump announces plan to increase medical stockpile during PA visit
    More TOP STORIES News