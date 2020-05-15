At Home With Adam - Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Adam's House (WPVI) -- Nothing beats a good slice of pizza filled with cheese, sauce, and a yummy crust. Yes, it's delicious but it's also loaded with carbs and calories. I have found an equally scrumptious slice with far fewer carbs and fewer calories and a veggie boost.
Cauliflower is high in vitamin K & C which can promote healthy bones, boost the immune system, and are high in fiber and antioxidants.
Now before you judge using cauliflower for the crust, you just need to try it.
Cauliflower is one of those veggies with little taste making it the perfect vessel for other ingredients.
I had a cauliflower head in the fridge that was close to going bad, so I turned it into pizza.
It is not like a traditional doughy crust, but you can get the same crisp. The cauliflower will hold the sauce and toppings just fine.
I am going to make your typical Margherita pizza with fresh mozzarella and basil.INGREDIENTS:1 medium to large head of cauliflower pulsed in a food processor or cauliflower rice (5 cups)1/2 cup fresh parmesan cheese1/2 cup low moisture shredded mozzarella cheese + 8oz fresh low moisture mozzarella1 tsp oregano1/2 tsp red pepper flakes1/4 tsp salt1/4 tsp black pepper1 large egg1 clove garlic minced1/2 cup marinera sauce or homemadeFresh basil leavesINSTRUCTIONS:Preheat oven to 475. If you are using a cauliflower head, break into florets and place in food processor in batches and pulse until they are in tiny beads, like couscous. Transfer to the middle of a towel or cheesecloth. Squeeze ALL the moisture out. Do it in a couple rounds, your hands should hurt after. Less moisture=crustier pizza.In a bowl with the cauliflower add parmesan and 1/2 cup of mozzarella cheese, oregano, red and black pepper, salt, egg, and garlic. Mix well until you can pinch it together like a dough.Place on a parchment lined cookie sheet or pizza peel and spread out evenly and press into a circle (roughly 10"). Bake for 15-20 minutes until golden brown and crusty on the edges.Take out of the oven and add the marinera sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese (drained and torn) leaving one inch free around the edges. If adding more topping, do it now, but NOT the basil. Place the pizza back in the oven for 5 to 8 minutes until the sauce and cheese bubble. Remove and top with the torn basil.
You can see more of what I have been doing to stay healthy and happy at my Facebook page.
or here on the At Home With Adam
webpage.
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.