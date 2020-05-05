At Home With Adam - Baked Avocado and Eggs

Adam's House (WPVI) -- We are going to kick breakfast up a notch with this recipe.
This dish will play the high-class part, but can be made on a low budget and only a few ingredients.
If you are trying to watch what you eat while stuck at home, this is a powerful punch of nutrition that will leave you feeling satisfied.
It has healthy fats that help with skin and brain function, more potassium than you'll get in a banana, fiber, protein and countless vitamins and minerals.
This simple dish is also versatile. You can have it plain, just with salt and pepper, or with any of your favorite toppings to pack added flavor.
INGREDIENTS:1 avocado2 medium or large eggsSaltPepperToppings of your choice (cheese, bacon, onions, tomatoes, herbs, and more)
INSTRUCTIONS:Cut the avocado in half lengthwise and take out the pit. Remove a small amount of the avocado in the middle to create a small nest for the egg to sit, roughly a tablespoon worth. If the avocado does not sit flat on the sheet pan (you want the egg to lay flat and not run off the avocado), you can take a knife and cut a small portion off the middle of skin side so then the avocado will have a flat, straight surface. Or you can balance the avocado in a muffin tray, works perfectly.Carefully crack one egg into the center of each avocado. You can crack into a small bowl and then transfer into the avocado. The smaller the egg the better so it doesn't overflow.Place the toppings of your choice over the egg and avocado. Bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes. You can include cheese, salt, pepper, onions, bacon... the choices are endless.
