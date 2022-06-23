shooting

18-year-old wounded after being chased by 4 suspects in Frankford, 60 shots fired: Police

Investigators said the scene stretched to the 4700 block of Salem Street.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

4 suspects chase down 18-year-old man in Frankford shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for four suspects who fired at least 60 shots while chasing down an 18-year-old man in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

Police were called around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 4700 block of Frankford Avenue.

Investigators said the scene stretched to the 4700 block of Salem Street.

The victim was shot at least once in the leg. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Several cars were also struck by gunfire.

The four gunmen fled the scene.

Police are looking at surveillance video in hopes of identifying the suspects.

MORE TOP STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashootingteenager
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
2 suspects in custody in killing of 15-year-old outside Philly home
EB I-76 briefly closed due to reports of shots fired in Philly
Saint Joe's student shot in attempted carjacking: Police
Police search for woman wanted in Kensington shooting
TOP STORIES
2 suspects in custody in killing of 15-year-old outside Philly home
NJ teen visits 35 countries on 6 continents in under 24 hours
Woman in medically induced coma after being found on fire
Man previously arrested in Montco now linked to South Philly assaults
DA refiles murder charges in crash that killed troopers, man
$3.25M settlement reached in police killing of Daunte Wright
Economist expert weighs in on Biden's gas tax holiday proposal
Show More
AccuWeather: Wet Start, Late Sun
EB I-76 briefly closed due to reports of shots fired in Philly
Uvalde school police chief on leave after mass shooting
Tesla found, but driver still sought in fatal Germantown hit-and-run
Saint Joe's student shot in attempted carjacking: Police
More TOP STORIES News