Gritty rides motorcycle on I-95 & around Philly as Flyers mascot turns 3

Chopper 6 was overhead as Gritty and his motorcycle gang hit the fast lane of Interstate 95.
Gritty rides motorcycle on I-95 and around Philly for birthday joy ride

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty hit the road on a motorcycle Friday as part of his 3rd birthday celebration!

Chopper 6 was overhead as the furry orange biker revved up his engines and began the journey from the Wells Fargo Center.

In what was surely a bewildering sight for motorists, Gritty - along with a group of fellow riders and a Philadelphia police escort - rode up the fast lane of Interstate 95.

His route includes a ride past local landmarks including the Art Museum and City Hall.
Gritty was then returning to the Wells Fargo Center for cupcakes and a "birthday serenade."

In honor of his 3rd birthday, Gritty tweeted a poem he wrote himself, thanking fans and Philadelphia "Gritizens."


Gritty had previously declared his birthday "National Gritty Day" and said he expects gifts.

Gritty has had some special birthday celebrations in the past, including the memorable walk through Philadelphia for his 1st birthday.

RELATED: Gritty celebrates 1st birthday with walk through Philadelphia

Gritty celebrates birthday with walk through Philadelphia. Katie Katro has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on September 24, 2019.


Happy birthday, Gritty! The beloved Flyers mascot is turning 3 years old.



Happy 3rd birthday, Gritty!

