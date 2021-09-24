Gritty rides motorcycle on I-95 & around Philly as Flyers mascot turns 3

Chopper 6 was overhead as the furry orange biker revved up his engines and began the journey from the Wells Fargo Center.
In what was surely a bewildering sight for motorists, Gritty - along with a group of fellow riders and a Philadelphia police escort - rode up the fast lane of Interstate 95.
His route includes a ride past local landmarks including the Art Museum and City Hall.
Gritty was then returning to the Wells Fargo Center for cupcakes and a "birthday serenade."
In honor of his 3rd birthday, Gritty tweeted a poem he wrote himself, thanking fans and Philadelphia "Gritizens."
Thx, I made it myself pic.twitter.com/OjFaqjPrq2— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) September 24, 2021
Gritty had previously declared his birthday "National Gritty Day" and said he expects gifts.
Gritty has had some special birthday celebrations in the past, including the memorable walk through Philadelphia for his 1st birthday.
Happy 3rd birthday, Gritty!
