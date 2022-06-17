Man charged with making terroristic threats after bringing gun to Delaware day care

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man has been charged with making terroristic threats after police say he brought a gun to a Delaware day care on Tuesday.Officers responded the Passion Care Academy, in the 1200 block of Delaware Street in New Castle, after there was some sort of altercation between a teacher, staff members and parents.Police say the teacher's boyfriend Simon Lewis showed up with a weapon and implied he would use it.The weapon was never displayed, police said. Lewis was later arrested at his home.