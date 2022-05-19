Wilmington police identify 54-year-old victim in deadly hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington, Delaware have identified the man who was killed in a Saturday morning hit-and-run.According to police, the crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Market Street.Officers said Christopher Horn, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.The striking vehicle has been identified as a silver or tan 1997-2001 Toyota Camry with a Delaware license plate. The car left the area, police said.Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Master Corporal Tavis Miller at 302-571-4416.The crash remains under investigation by the Wilmington Police Department's traffic unit.