Paving begins on collapsed portion of I-95 ahead of reopening this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Around-the-clock work continued on Wednesday as Philadelphia crews work to repair the damaged section of Interstate 95.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as crews installed walls for the temporary lanes that are expected to have the highway reopened by the weekend.

The final layer of sub-base will be placed during the day, and paving was underway Wednesday night.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said the portion of I-95 that collapsed would be reopened by the weekend due to the hard work of the crews on site and the cooperation of local, state, and federal officials.

As for whether the highway will reopen on Saturday or Sunday, Shapiro said that was dependent on weather conditions and how quickly the asphalt can cure.

Workers have been steadily filling in the gap of the highway with glass aggregate, which will function as temporary lanes.

A replacement bridge will be built next to it to reroute traffic while crews excavate the fill to restore the exit ramp, officials have said.

And after traffic is moving this weekend, a new timeline will begin for the permanent structure.

The estimated cost for this project is an estimated $25 million to $30 million, with the federal government pledging to cover a majority, if not all, of the cost.