I-95 NB reopens after crash in Bensalem Twp., serious injuries reported

The number of those injured has not been released.
BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Bucks County, Pennsylvania resulted in serious injuries, police say.

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. Friday on the northbound lanes of I-95 at Woodhaven Road in Bensalem Township.

Pennsylvania State Police confirm there were serious injuries in the crash.

The highway was closed for hours creating major delays for the morning commute.

I-95 reopened shortly after 10 a.m.

