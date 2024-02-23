All lanes of I-95 South will be closed from Exit 22 to Exit 20, starting at 5 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday

Prepare for another I-95 closure as PennDOT continues work on Penn's Landing CAP project

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drivers in Philadelphia should prepare for another weekend closure on Interstate 95 South as PennDOT continues work on the construction project near Penn's Landing.

This will be the second highway closure associated with Philadelphia's CAP project.

The weekend closure will be similar to what drivers experienced when the northbound lanes were closed a few weeks ago, but crews say this process is trickier for them to tackle.

Beginning Saturday morning, the stretch of I-95 near Penn's Landing in the city's Old City section will look much different. Crews will be out working and drivers will have to find an alternate route.

All lanes of I-95 South will be closed from Exit 22 to the Morris Street on-ramp, near Exit 20, starting at 5 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT says these weekend closures accelerate the demolition process on I-95 by about 4-5 months. The goal of the $329 million plan is to replace and expand the existing covered area over I-95 between Chestnut and Walnut streets with a park that is nearly 12 acres. It is expected to be completed in 2028.

However, to accommodate demolition work, a stretch of I-95 north was closed during the first weekend in February.

PennDOT says shifting to the southbound side brings new challenges.

On Sunday is when crews expect the biggest issues for drivers. PennDOT says it sees around 67,000 cars on a typical Sunday right through the section of construction, so they are asking people to plan ahead - especially with a Sixers game that Sunday afternoon.

"We're very limited on weekends. This is one that we coordinated with everybody and thought we could give it a shot. Everyone seems to be on board, so we're going to give it a go," said Brad Rudolph, deputy communications director for PennDOT.

The goal is to complete all work by Monday morning. If they don't, there could be another closure.

PennDOT is asking people to use GPS if they're planning to be in the area this weekend.