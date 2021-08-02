motorcycle accident

Motorcyclist crashes in Levittown, Bucks County

Action Cam video from the scene showed the damaged motorcycle.
By
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Emergency crews responded to a wooded area in Bucks County for a motorcycle accident.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday along Lakeside Drive near Little Lane in Levittown, Pa.

Rescuers were able to remove the bike and the rider from the woods.

There is no word on the motorcyclist's condition.

No other injuries were reported.

