Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia hosting job fair

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the property on the 900 block of Packer Avenue, near the Sports Complex in South Philadelphia.
Live! is looking to fill hospitality roles including Security Ambassadors, Cage Cashiers, Guest Services Representatives, Food & Beverage Positions, Chip Runners, Surveillance Operators, and more.
Job seekers will be given the opportunity to meet with Live! Hiring Managers from multiple departments, attend information sessions about open positions, and participate in on-the-spot interviews.
RELATED: Wells Fargo Center, UPS, Amazon: Thousands of jobs opening up in Philadelphia area
Officials say selected candidates are guaranteed to receive hiring notification within 48 hours following the event.
Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia says it has committed to a minimum wage of no less than $12 per hour for its workers.
Job descriptions and requirements for available positions are posted online at www.WorkatLivePhilly.com.
Those interested can register online at https://bit.ly/joinlivephilly. Officials say walk-ins are also welcome.
MORE TOP STORIES: