Wells Fargo Center, UPS, Amazon: Thousands of jobs opening up in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia area is getting a boom in thousands of new job offerings and openings.The Wells Fargo Center is holding a job fair on Wednesday.It is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is open to the public.Attendees can speak with employers Comcast Spectacor and Aramark about part-time positions.The space will mainly be for company gatherings and in-person collaboration rather than office space, as the company announced that its corporate workforce, of roughly 2,800 employees, is going remote.UPS is looking to hire 7,000 workers in the Philadelphia region for the holiday season.The company is filling full and part-time positions, including package handlers and drivers. You can apply online right now Amazon announced on Tuesday that 4,800 jobs will soon be up for grabs in our region through various delivery, sorting, and fulfillment centers, which includes its soon-to-be-open largest fulfillment center ever in Newport, Delaware. Amazon is also working to complete a fulfillment center in Southwest Philadelphia.