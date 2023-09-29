Philadelphia officials offer financial help to looted businesses

Owners who were looted have to fill out online forms describing the damage and costs, and they can receive some reimbursement.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After a rash of looting throughout Philadelphia this week, the city is now offering financial help to businesses that were damaged.

"I was just devastated," said Jerry Volgraf, who owns Fairmount Pharmacy on Green Street.

It is one of dozens of businesses trying to clean up after being looted.

"This is a gut punch to us," Volgraf said.

Surveillance video shows a group of men wearing masks break into the drug store, hop the counter, and ransack the place. They stole medication and damaged equipment.

"We have a special needs patient who has a refrigerated product that we keep in the refrigerator. They stole that too," Volgraf said.

The building has plywood over the front door but remains open. The damage will cost tens of thousands of dollars to repair.

But they might get some help covering the bills. The city announced a grant program for impacted businesses.

The owners have to fill out online forms describing the damage and costs, and they can receive some reimbursement.

That's welcome news to Volgraf. His partner is already filling out the forms.

"We're glad the city of Philadelphia stepped up to do that. We're looking forward to getting that completed, and hopefully being made somewhat whole. We'll never be whole after this," Volgraf said.

