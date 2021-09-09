death investigation

Body found in South Jersey could be missing teen last seen on July 14: Police

Police have been searching for 18-year-old Leila Bellamy who was last seen on July 14.
MIDDLE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Middle Township, New Jersey say a body that was recovered on Wednesday could be that of a missing teenager.

The discovery was made in a densely wooded area along the 200 block of East Lena Street in the Whitesboro section of Middle Township.

Police have been searching for 18-year-old Leila Bellamy who was last seen on July 14.

Leila Bellamy

Middle Township Police Department



On Thursday, police were unable to identify the body but did say "evidence found at the scene leads detectives to believe the individual is 18-year-old Leila Bellamy."

An autopsy will help determine the cause and manner of death of the victim.

Further details on Bellamy's disappearance were not immediately available.



