HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey teacher who was charged for his social media posts has been taken into custody again.Shafayeth Syed, 27, was arrested in Wilmington, Delaware, for allegedly making threatening posts towards a Hamilton Township public school and its staff.Last month, Syed was fired from William Davies Middle School after commenting on a social media page: 'You gonna die.'He told Action News he was trying to fight cyberbullying by students.Syed was charged with false public alarm for that incident.