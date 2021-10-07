carjacking

Off-duty police officer carjacked in West Philadelphia

Two suspects carjacked an off-duty police officer near Hazel Avenue and South 46th Street in West Philly.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An off-duty Philadelphia police officer was carjacked on Wednesday night in West Philadelphia.

The officer had just returned home from her shift at the airport around 11:20 p.m., when the incident happened.

Police say two armed men wearing black clothing carjacked the officer on Hazel Avenue and South 46th Street. She was not injured.

The suspects drove away in the officer's 2012 Toyota Camry.

The car was found about three blocks away on the 4800 block of Osage Avenue after it hit a porch. A police uniform was on the ground next to it.

The suspects ran from the scene.

This latest incident comes as carjackings in Philadelphia are up.

As of late September, there were 456 carjackings in the city. That's up from last year when there were 409. In 2019, there were about half as many at 225.

