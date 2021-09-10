30th Philadelphia Film Festival countdown begins with program cover reveal

The countdown to the 30th Philadelphia Film Festival has begun.
Every year, thousands and thousands of cinephiles converge onto the City of Brotherly of Love for 11 days of movie magic.
And each year, the Philadelphia Film Society which produces the Festival starts hyping the event with the release of their program cover.
6abc, a proud official sponsor of the Philadelphia Film Festival, is proud to unveil the artwork:
The 30th Philadelphia Festival runs from October 20 - 31.
All access badges are currently on sale with tickets available starting October 11. For more information, visit Filmadelphia.org.
MORE TOP STORIES:
Community reacts to Pres. Biden's new COVID mandates
Moe's Tavern pops up at Springfield Mall in Delco
Eagles prepare for season opener
Video captures moment Air National Guard member surprises family
How to avoid flood damaged cars amid car inventory shortage