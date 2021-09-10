Philadelphia Film Festival

30th Philadelphia Film Festival countdown begins with program cover reveal

The festival begins October 20.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News Brighter News: September 10, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We saved you a seat!

The countdown to the 30th Philadelphia Film Festival has begun.

Every year, thousands and thousands of cinephiles converge onto the City of Brotherly of Love for 11 days of movie magic.

And each year, the Philadelphia Film Society which produces the Festival starts hyping the event with the release of their program cover.

6abc, a proud official sponsor of the Philadelphia Film Festival, is proud to unveil the artwork:



The 30th Philadelphia Festival runs from October 20 - 31.

All access badges are currently on sale with tickets available starting October 11. For more information, visit Filmadelphia.org.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Community reacts to Pres. Biden's new COVID mandates

Moe's Tavern pops up at Springfield Mall in Delco

Eagles prepare for season opener

Video captures moment Air National Guard member surprises family

How to avoid flood damaged cars amid car inventory shortage
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaphiladelphia film festivalfilm festival
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA FILM FESTIVAL
Philadelphia Film Society pleads for help and time is running out
Strath Haven High grad's film 'Islander' playing at Philly Film Fest
Local filmmaker featured in 29th Philadelphia Film Festival
Philly Film Fest offers hybrid viewing experience for 2020 movies
TOP STORIES
'Sue's light shines:' Pat Croce's assistant killed in Philly crash
Loophole allows some Pennsylvania students to avoid masking
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Body found in South Jersey could be missing teen: Police
2 injured in Broad Street fiery head-on crash
NFL is back! Brady throws for 379 yards in win over Cowboys
Top 6: Vegan spots in Philly area Part 2
Show More
Biden asks large indoor entertainment venues to mandate vaccines
Community reacts to Pres. Biden's new COVID mandates
Moe's Tavern pops up at Springfield Mall in Delco
Portrait honors beloved police officer who died from COVID
Video captures moment Air National Guard member surprises family
More TOP STORIES News