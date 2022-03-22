fatal shooting

Philly police investigating homicide hear gunshots, find man shot to death in car outside bar

Police say a total of 28 shots were fired at the scene from two separate guns.
By
Man shot and killed outside Olney bar

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed outside a bar in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 6000 block of North 5th Street.

Philadelphia police were investigating another homicide at 5th Street and Olney Avenue when they heard gunshots.

RELATED: Robbery suspect shot to death, victim hospitalized in Olney: Police

Other officers were notified and arrived to the scene to find a shooting victim in the driver's seat of an Infiniti sedan outside the Up Top Lounge.

Police say a total of 28 shots were fired at the scene from two separate guns, with at least 10 striking the vehicle.

The victim, a 49-year-old man, was struck once in the face and multiple times in the torso, police say.

He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police found a gun in the waistband of the shooting victim.

"Appears he never had a chance to pull or use that weapon," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

No arrests have been made.

Police are hoping nearby surveillance cameras recorded video to help in their investigation.

