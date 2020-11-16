Philly adds two new Italian restaurants in Pizzata Pizzeria, Mari BYO

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two new Italian restaurants have opened up in the city, offering fresh takes on classic recipes.Mari BYO offers a Sicilian menu featuring fresh seafood. This is the second restaurant for chef and owner Kevin Addis, who also owns Entree BYO.The open kitchen is the centerpiece of the restaurant and it also teases the appetite as whiffs of garlic, olive oil and fresh herbs spread across the Queen Village neighborhood.Each pasta dish is served in the pan it is cooked in to provide extra flavor at the table.In Fitler Square, Pizzata Pizzeria is the brainchild of two self-proclaimed pizza nerds, Vinny Gallagher and Davide Lubrano.They met at an international pizza competition that Vinny won and decided to team up. Gallagher is the mastermind behind the naturally-leavened dough and Lubranois the creative force behind their assortment of specialty pies.795 S 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147240 South 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107