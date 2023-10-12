Pennsylvania lawmakers unveil new legislation to crack down on looting

One bill enhances the sentencing for anyone who loots government property, including liquor stores.

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania House Republicans unveiled new legislation to crack down on looting across the commonwealth on Wednesday.

The proposal included four separate bills.

The first bill would establish new criminal offenses for anyone who uses social media to start riots, burglary, or theft.

The second bill would establish another criminal offense specifically targeting looting.

The third is designed to give police a way to arrest and charge juveniles who intentionally violate enacted curfews during widespread looting.

Finally, the last bill enhances the sentencing for anyone who loots government property, including liquor stores.

These measures follow a series of lootings in Philadelphia in which dozens of businesses were vandalized and ransacked.

The looting was amplified by social media, as people used their platforms to encourage criminal activity.

As a result of this, dozens of people were arrested after they were caught on camera looting stores.

