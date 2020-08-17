2 men sentenced to decades for quadruple murder in Philadelphia basement

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4791378" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 1 charged, 2 in custody for quadruple murder in Southwest Philadelphia. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 4pm on November 29, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men were sentenced to decades behind bars for the shooting deaths of four people in the basement of a home in Philadelphia nearly two years ago.A judge sentenced 34-year-old Jahlil Porter to at least 50 years in prison and 35-year-old Keith Garner to at least 40 years.Authorities said two stepbrothers, 31-year-old William Taylor and 28-year-old Akeem Mattox, found some drugs while renovating a home.The brothers attempted to sell the drugs in November of 2018 which ultimately led to their deaths and those of two sisters, 20-year-old Tiyaniah Hopkins and 17-year-old Yaleah Hall, said police.Prosecutors had sought 80-year prison terms, but the judge said the defendants should have the opportunity to appear before a parole board decades from now.A third man was sentenced earlier to at least 25 years in prison but is seeking reconsideration of that term.