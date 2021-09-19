road closure

Philly officials announce road closures in Center City through Monday afternoon

Several roads will be closed in Center City through Monday, September 20.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials in Philadelphia have announced several road closures and parking restrictions in Center City through Monday afternoon.

The following streets will be closed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, September 20:

  • 1800-1900 Arch Street
  • 100 N. 19th Street


The following streets will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, September 20:

  • 1200-1300 Market Street (eastbound travel lanes only)
  • 12th Street and 13th Street will remain open to traffic
  • All westbound travel lanes on Market Street will remain open to traffic


Parking Restrictions



The following streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones from 6 p.m. Sunday, September 19 to 10 p.m. Monday, September 20:

  • 1200 Block of Market Street (both sides of street)
  • 12th Street between Clover Street and Filbert Street (west side only)
  • Market Street from 17th Street to 21st Street (both sides of street)
  • 1800-1900 Block Arch Street (both sides of street)
  • 100 N. 19th Street (both sides of street)
  • All "Temporary No Parking" signs must be obeyed. Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated.


Public Transportation



  • SEPTA Bus Routes 17, 33, 44, 48 will be detoured from their normal routes through the East Market Street area beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, September 20 through approximately 3:30 p.m.
  • SEPTA Bus Routes 33 and 48 will be detoured from their normal routes through 1800-1900 Arch Street area beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, September 20 through approximately 12:30 p.m.
  • Detours will be posted, and specific route changes will be made available online on the System Status Page at septa.org.
