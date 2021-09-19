Philly officials announce road closures in Center City through Monday afternoon

The following streets will be closed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, September 20:
- 1800-1900 Arch Street
- 100 N. 19th Street
The following streets will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, September 20:
- 1200-1300 Market Street (eastbound travel lanes only)
- 12th Street and 13th Street will remain open to traffic
- All westbound travel lanes on Market Street will remain open to traffic
Parking Restrictions
The following streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones from 6 p.m. Sunday, September 19 to 10 p.m. Monday, September 20:
- 1200 Block of Market Street (both sides of street)
- 12th Street between Clover Street and Filbert Street (west side only)
- Market Street from 17th Street to 21st Street (both sides of street)
- 1800-1900 Block Arch Street (both sides of street)
- 100 N. 19th Street (both sides of street)
- All "Temporary No Parking" signs must be obeyed. Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated.
Public Transportation
- SEPTA Bus Routes 17, 33, 44, 48 will be detoured from their normal routes through the East Market Street area beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, September 20 through approximately 3:30 p.m.
- SEPTA Bus Routes 33 and 48 will be detoured from their normal routes through 1800-1900 Arch Street area beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, September 20 through approximately 12:30 p.m.
- Detours will be posted, and specific route changes will be made available online on the System Status Page at septa.org.