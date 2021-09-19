Philly officials announce road closures in Center City through Monday afternoon

1800-1900 Arch Street

100 N. 19th Street

1200-1300 Market Street (eastbound travel lanes only)

12th Street and 13th Street will remain open to traffic

All westbound travel lanes on Market Street will remain open to traffic

Parking Restrictions

1200 Block of Market Street (both sides of street)

12th Street between Clover Street and Filbert Street (west side only)

Market Street from 17th Street to 21st Street (both sides of street)

1800-1900 Block Arch Street (both sides of street)

100 N. 19th Street (both sides of street)

All "Temporary No Parking" signs must be obeyed. Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated.

Public Transportation

SEPTA Bus Routes 17, 33, 44, 48 will be detoured from their normal routes through the East Market Street area beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, September 20 through approximately 3:30 p.m.

SEPTA Bus Routes 33 and 48 will be detoured from their normal routes through 1800-1900 Arch Street area beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, September 20 through approximately 12:30 p.m.

Detours will be posted, and specific route changes will be made available online on the System Status Page at septa.org.

