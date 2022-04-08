Roosevelt Boulevard

Storm washes away chunk of Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia, multiple cars damaged

The road was worn down to the steel rebar.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Heavy rains washed away a chunk of the Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia creating a large pothole on the roadway and plenty of trouble for drivers.

Philadelphia police were called around 1:30 a.m. Friday to the Boulevard near Wissahickon Avenue and Broad Street in the city's Nicetown section for multiple vehicles suffering from flat tires.

Police say when they first arrived on the scene there were seven vehicles with flat tires.

A tow truck driver, also at the scene, told Action News crews had to change as many as 30 flat tires due to the hazard.

The hole is estimated to be approximately eight feet long, two feet wide and six inches deep.

Police have closed the Boulevard's outer lane in the area for the Streets Department to make the emergency repairs.

Women Rescued

The heavy rain led to flooding across the region.

Downpours created street flooding on Route 9 in New Castle, Delaware.

Police had to rescue two women whose car became stuck in the high waters.

Downpours led to street flooding on Route 9.



