shooting

17-year-old shot multiple times while trying to steal car in North Philly: Police

Police say someone inside the store came out, saw the car theft attempt and fired at the vehicle.
EMBED <>More Videos

17-year-old shot multiple times while trying to steal car: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old is hospitalized after being shot four times in the back while police say he was trying to steal a car in North Philadelphia.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday at 5th and Diamond streets near a corner store.

Police say someone inside the store came out, saw the car theft attempt and fired at the vehicle.

The teen was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

Investigators are working to determine if the shooter owned the car and if charges are warranted.

MORE TOP STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashootingcar theftteenager
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
60 shots fired as 4 suspects chase down 18-year-old in Philly: Police
Shootout leaves 3 critically injured in West Philadelphia
2 suspects in custody in killing of 15-year-old outside Philly home
EB I-76 briefly closed due to reports of shots fired in Philly
TOP STORIES
Teen killed after being hit by SUV driven by half-naked man: Police
Water main break flooding roads in Kensington
2 suspects in custody in killing of 15-year-old outside Philly home
Man swings excavator bucket at troopers to stop son's arrest: Police
60 shots fired as 4 suspects chase down 18-year-old in Philly: Police
NJ teen visits 35 countries on 6 continents in under 24 hours
Woman in medically induced coma after being found on fire
Show More
Shootout leaves 3 critically injured in West Philadelphia
Economist expert weighs in on Biden's gas tax holiday proposal
Former NFL player, NJ native Tony Siragusa dies at 55
Ohio State University wins trademark for the word 'THE'
Art project helps rehab patients 'look up' for inspiration
More TOP STORIES News