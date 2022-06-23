17-year-old shot multiple times while trying to steal car in North Philly: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old is hospitalized after being shot four times in the back while police say he was trying to steal a car in North Philadelphia.It happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday at 5th and Diamond streets near a corner store.Police say someone inside the store came out, saw the car theft attempt and fired at the vehicle.The teen was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment.Investigators are working to determine if the shooter owned the car and if charges are warranted.