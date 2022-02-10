Today's Tip

Plie bends - Today's Tip

Fit this workout into your day!
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Plie bends - Today's Tip

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoshana has a great move for the lower body.

WATCH PREVIOUS FITNESS TIPS:



Crunch with tap - Today's Tip

Leg lift to crunch - Today's Tip

Modified push-up into plank jack - Today's Tip

Moving side squat into jump - Today's Tip

Side leg lift with oblique crunch - Today's Tip

Row into tricep press - Today's Tip

Leg taps - Today's Tip

Table-top leg crosses - Today's Tip

'W' arms - Today's Tip

Reverse lunge with oblique twist - Today's Tip
Alternating curtsy - Today's Tip

Standing abs - Today's Tip

Slow squat with shoulder raise - Today's Tip

3 exercises for abs - Today's Tip

Squat with rotation - Today's Tip

Squat heel lifts - Today's Tip

Work your side body with this move - Today's Tip

Try the Tricep Burnout - Today's Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessexercise6abc fitness tiptoday's tipfeel good
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TODAY'S TIP
Crunch with tap - Today's Tip
Leg lift to crunch - Today's Tip
Modified push-up into plank jack - Today's Tip
Moving side squat into jump - Today's Tip
TOP STORIES
Liberty Point aims to become Philly's largest restaurant
Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says
Missing Philly woman found dead on Del. college campus
Prisoners relocated due to Philly Police HQ drainage issue
3 bonus round winners make 'Wheel of Fortune' history
Former Phillies player Jeremy Giambi dies in California at 47
8 million gallons of water floods Kingsessing, officials say
Show More
Report reveals life expectancy in US | See where Pa., NJ, Del. rank
Penn swimmer Lia Thomas swims on amid controversy
2 teens facing charges after high school fight
Biden encourages states build electric car charging stations
Fire damages South Philadelphia rowhome
More TOP STORIES News