President Biden to visit Philadelphia on Tuesday, speaking at AFL-CIO convention

The convention brings 57 unions together to debate, vote on resolutions and chart the course for the labor movement's future.

President Biden visiting Philly for AFL-CIO convention

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Joe Biden will visit Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Biden is scheduled to speak at the 29th AFL-CIO Quadrennial Constitutional Convention at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City.

His comments are expected to focus on building an economy around working people.

This visit comes as troubling economic indicators are mounting.

Last Friday's consumer report showed U.S. inflation is getting worse.

Gas prices are soaring. Grocery prices are also on the rise, and some major corporations including Kraft Heinz are warning of even higher prices.

Families are feeling the strain.

Wall Street opened the week with heavy losses; the benchmark S&P 500 is at a level considered to be a bear market, and there's even more concern about recession.

Drivers should expect rolling road closures on I-95 and the Vine Street Expressway between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. due to the president's visit.

The AFL-CIO convention kicked off on Sunday. It runs through Wednesday.



