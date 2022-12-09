Three and Out

Ron Jaworski's Eagles Week 14 preview: Birds making statement to NFL, ready to clinch playoff berth

Ron Jaworski gets you ready for Eagles-Giants with the Birds hoping to grab a playoff spot.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eagles got win No. 11 Sunday as No. 11, A.J. Brown, dominated the Titans.

A victory over the Giants this week would yield win No. 12 and clinch a playoff berth for the Eagles.

Ron Jaworski previews the matchup and predicts the final score of this NFC East tilt.

1st Down: There were some doubts about the Birds after some shaky games, but what message does the last two outings send to the rest of the NFL?

2nd down: The Eagles bottled up Derrick Henry and the Packers' run game the last two games. How did they address their run issues?

3rd Down: What is the difference in the 7-4-1 Giants this season?

Jaws' Prediction: Eagles 31, Giants 20

