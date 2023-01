Police say officers were already in the area investigating reports of illegal street racing.

Police say two vehicles collided at the scene. A parked car was also struck.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is recovering after a car crash in South Philadelphia.

It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at 13th Street and Oregon Avenue.

Police say two vehicles collided at the scene. A parked car was also struck.

One of the drivers involved was injured.

Police say officers were already in the area investigating reports of illegal street racing.

However, there is no word yet on the circumstances that led to this crash.

The condition of the victim has not been released.