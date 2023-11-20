Cases of Talcum power stolen from tractor-trailer in latest bizarre heist in South Philadelphia

Cases of Talcum powder were stolen from a truck outside a Target in South Philadelphia Sunday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thieves made off with another tractor-trailer haul in the latest bizarre heist in Philadelphia.

Cases of Talcum powder were stolen from a truck outside a Target in South Philadelphia early Monday morning.

Police say six men broke the door locks and accessed the back of the trailer parked in the Target lot at 1 Mifflin Street just after 12:30 a.m.

Each box contained 50 cans of talc.

The driver was in the cab at the time of the theft but was unaware until he began to drive off.

Investigators say the suspects fled in two cars towards Columbus Boulevard.

In the past, thieves have stolen various items, including crab clusters, cases of meat, and even dimes.

