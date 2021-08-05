rollover crash

Vehicle rolls over on its roof in Southwest Philadelphia crash

Police say the driver hit a parked car on South 65th Street.
By
Vehicle rolls over on its roof in Southwest Philly crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver escaped serious injury after a rollover wreck in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1800 block of South 65th Street.

The Action Cam found the vehicle still upside down.



Police say the driver hit a parked car, causing the striking vehicle to flip over and land on its roof.

The driver was being treated by medics at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Officers are working to determine what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

