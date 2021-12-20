1 dead after fiery crash in Upper Macungie Twp., Lehigh County

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least one person has died following a fiery car crash in Lehigh County.Authorities say it happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Snowdrift Road and Hickory Lane in Upper Macungie Township.A burned and heavily damaged vehicle could be seen at the crash site.At this point, there's no word on what may have led to the crash.The identity of the victim has not yet been released.